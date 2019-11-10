|
Jeannine E. "Jean" Fornek (nee Striegel), age 90, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1990, formerly of Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Naperville Manor in Naperville. She was born June 14, 1929 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Frank F. Fornek, Sr., whom she married November 20, 1948 and who preceded her in death on January 27, 2015, loving mother of Linda (David) Rejmenczak, Marianne Fornek and Frank (Shirley) Fornek, Jr., cherished "Gram" of Michael (Hannah) Rejmenczak, Craig (Candice) Rejmenczak, Kevin (Karen) Rejmenczak, Daniel Fornek, Jacob (Christina) Fornek and James Fornek, great-grandmother of eight, dear sister of Mary Lou (the late Julian) Slaby, Donna (the late Norbert) Rydell, the late William (Rita) Striegel and the late Bernard "Butch" Striegel, fond sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Jean grew up on Chicago's South Side, attended Kelly High School and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Jean enjoyed canning vegetables, sewing, crocheting, knitting and painting.
Visitation Sunday, November 17, 3:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 18, 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville.
Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60607, 1-877-637-2955, mercyhome.org
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 10, 2019