Jeffrey Alan Thompson, age 61, a 25 year resident of the Oakhurst Community in Aurora, IL, passed away on August 29, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL of Lymphoma. He was born May 15, 1958 in St. Charles, IL. Beloved son of the late Rodney Thompson of St. Charles, IL and of Dorothy Thompson of Gurnee, IL. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Aurora. Jeffrey was a humble, consistent worker while growing up for The Lincoln Inn in Batavia. He graduated from West Aurora High School in 1976. In 1980 he graduated from Marquette University with his bachelor's degree and then went on to Keller Graduate School where he earned his master's in 1982. He was employed by The Exchange/LaSalle Bank and by Deloitte Consultant for many years prior to his current employment at Baxter Laboratories where he worked until his passing as the Director of IT. Jeffrey is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Kathi; his son Culin (with Fiancée Holly Saville) of Seattle, WA, his daughter Keara and his stepson Scott (Danyel) Haime of New Ulm, MN; his cherished grandsons, Lincoln and Kingston Haime; as well as his brother Mark Thompson and sister Julie (Steve) Hupp, his stepsister Paige (Dave) Lewis, and his stepbrother Jeff (Dawn) Reynolds; and his nieces Lauren, Elyse, McKenzie, Kennedy, Jennelle, Tiffany, Nicole and Heather; and by nephews Grant, Parker, Austin, Thomas and Anthony. He was preceded in death by his father Rodney Thompson and his nephew Matthew Hupp. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Road, Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers, donation in Jeffrey's memory can be made to The Lymphoma Research Foundation at Lymphoma.Org. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 30, 2019