Jeffrey Charles Schnibben, age 56, of Oswego, formerly from Palatine, IL died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL.
He was born November 5, 1962 in Chicago, IL.
He was employed as a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines for the past five years.
Survivors include his wife Maria T. Schnibben nee Cavi, step-son D. Nicholas Daniels, his mother Sylvia L. Schnibben nee Pickell, sister Mandy (Sean) Schnibben, two brothers Kevin (Lucy) Schnibben and Brian (Michelle) Schnibben, three nieces Jill, Kimmy, and Mikalya Schnibben, and a nephew Maxwell Schnibben.
A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be announced on the website: www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
There will be no visitation, and cremation was according to the wishes of the family.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Aurora, 2112 W Galena Blvd. Suite 472, Aurora, IL 60506
Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY in Oswego, IL.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 13, 2019