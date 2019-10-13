Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Schnibben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Charles Schnibben


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Charles Schnibben Obituary
Jeffrey Charles Schnibben, age 56, of Oswego, formerly from Palatine, IL died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL.

He was born November 5, 1962 in Chicago, IL.

He was employed as a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines for the past five years.

Survivors include his wife Maria T. Schnibben nee Cavi, step-son D. Nicholas Daniels, his mother Sylvia L. Schnibben nee Pickell, sister Mandy (Sean) Schnibben, two brothers Kevin (Lucy) Schnibben and Brian (Michelle) Schnibben, three nieces Jill, Kimmy, and Mikalya Schnibben, and a nephew Maxwell Schnibben.

A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be announced on the website: www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

There will be no visitation, and cremation was according to the wishes of the family.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Aurora, 2112 W Galena Blvd. Suite 472, Aurora, IL 60506

Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY in Oswego, IL.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now