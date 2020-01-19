|
Jenny Mae O'Donnell (nee Pompelia), age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1989, formerly of Cleveland, OH, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born June 7, 1930 in Sagamore, PA.
Beloved wife of Thomas "Tom" O'Donnell, whom she married March 7, 1957, loving mother of Thomas, Jr. "Tom" (Deborah) O'Donnell of Granger, IN and Kelly (James) Ingebrigtsen of Plainfield, IL, adored nana of Shelly Mae (Drew) Colip and Sara Kay (Michael) Barnett; Hanna Marie and Bennett Patrick Norris, great-nana of Thomas Matthew and Jameson Michael Pleasant and Eleanor Rosella Colip; Connor Michael and Carly Mae Barnett, devoted daughter of the late August and Maria Pompelia, dear sister of Dominic (Audrey) Pompelia of Strongsville, OH and the late Sam, August, William, Gene, Charlie, Donald, Laura, Annie, Sara and Mary Etta, sister-in-law of the late James (the late Patricia) O'Donnell, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Jenny grew up in Sagamore, PA and was a 1948 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. She worked as a seamstress at Fisher Body in Cleveland, OH, where she met her husband, Tom. After marrying, they lived in Cleveland, Des Plaines, IL, Des Moines, IA and Hanover Park, IL before coming to Naperville in 1989. Jenny was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and Cress Creek Country Club, both in Naperville.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 25, 1:00 PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL
Interment will be private.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 19, 2020