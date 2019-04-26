Jerry Carl Lindvall, 71, of Lake Summerset, IL died at 8:48 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in his home.Born May 2, 1947 in Kaneville, IL the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lenart C. and Bernice H. (Brown) Lindvall. He graduated from Western IL University with a Bachelor's Degree and from Northern IL University with a Master's Degree. Jerry married the former Barbara A. Neuenfeldt in Oshkosh, WI on August 18, 1973. He was employed as a high school teacher in District 203, Naperville, IL for over 30 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Durand, IL where he served as treasurer for the church council, led Men's Group and was involved in Team Events planning. He enjoyed canoeing, pickleball, gardening and ping pong.Survivors include his wife Barbara Lindvall; daughter Sarah (Cory) Fricke; son David Lindvall; grandchildren Anna and Evan Fricke and Amelia Lindvall; brother Lavern (Agnes) Lindvall and nephew Scott Lindvall. He was preceded in death by his parents.Per Jerry's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL is assisting the family.A memorial has been established to Trinity Lutheran Church, 15585 Durand Road, Durand, IL 61024To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary