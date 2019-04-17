Jerry D. Ryan passed away peacefully at his home in Naperville, Illinois on Friday April 12, 2019, one month shy of his 91st birthday.He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Cecil and Lillie (Lay) Ryan.Jerry and Jo Ella Mae Mullins were married by her grandfather, the late Reverend William Wittrock, in Hanover Lutheran Church April 18, 1951.He received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, MO; then worked as a Chemical Engineer for National Lead in Fredericktown, MO before moving to Clinton, IA to work for Clinton Corn Processing. Later he became Manager of Quality Control for that plant as well as the Montezuma, NY plant for Nabisco Brands. After retirement he entertained himself as a researcher and exporter for an overseas client.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jo Ella, and twin great-granddaughters Ivy Mae and Jade Ella Dailey.Loving survivors include his sons Edward D. (Janalee) Ryan of Clinton, Iowa; Dennis J. (Debra) Ryan of Bettendorf, Iowa; and daughter Patricia E.R. (Radwan) Nader of Naperville, Illinois. Grandchildren Jeff D. Ryan (wife Jenny and children Noah, Levi, Lily); Shavon M. Caygill (husband Luke and children Noah and Jace); John R. Nader (daughter Madeline); Carl E. Ryan (son Hunter), Jenan E. Dailey (husband Bradley and daughter Iris); and Darcy L. Ryan.Jerry was a complex mix of intellect, humor, and obsession with detail. His hobbies included electronics such as building a TV, lab equipment, and a home security system. He took pleasure one day over dinner in teaching an 8 year old grandson Algebra, and at another occasion teaching a granddaughter Irish dancing. He "terrorized" grandchildren and their friends with old Gilbert and Sullivan movies as well as ancient mathematic or logic jokes. And always, he loved his wife and took great pride in telling anyone who would listen how she raised such "top notch" children.All of his survivors believe he was a "top notch" father who will be tremendously missed.Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday April 20, 2019 at Ford and Sons Funeral Home at 1001 N. Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.Graveside service will be at 11:30 am Saturday at Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery at 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.Memorials may be sent to the funeral home or donations made to Hanover Old Church, School, and Cemetery Fund, Cape Girardeau, MO.Online condolences may be shared at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary