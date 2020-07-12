Jessica Marie Clinkert, age 27, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born July 22, 1992 in Winfield, IL.
Beloved daughter of Bob and Vicky (nee Murray) Clinkert of Naperville, loving sister of Bobby (Sarah) Clinkert of Naperville, Courtney (Sawyer) Ford of Chicago, IL, Michael Clinkert of Naperville, Dan (Julie) Wozniak of Naperville, Elizabeth Wozniak of Chicago and Jon Wozniak of Chicago, adored granddaughter of Robert J. Clinkert of Shorewood, IL and the late Delores P. (nee Meschi) Clinkert; Thomas J. and Jan (nee Altendorf ) Murray of Lisle, IL, proud aunt of Ben and Matt Clinkert; Lucas Wozniak, dear niece of Jack (Gail) Clinkert of Naperville and Jane (John) White of Lisle, IL; Anne (Tom) Stitt of Lisle and Tommy (Nickole) Murray of Naperville, fond cousin of Eric, Emily and Gabby Clinkert; Summer, Trevor and Cameron Stitt; Lake and Pamela Murray.
Jessica grew up in Naperville and attended Maplebrook Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High School and Naperville Central High School (Class of 2010). She received a degree in International Business from Cornerstone University (2014) in Grand Rapids, MI and was currently working on a Master's degree in Social Work at Aurora University, Aurora, IL.
Jessica was actively engaged at Community Christian Church in Naperville her entire life. She enjoyed singing and playing the guitar and she loved children, especially her nephews. Jessica's radiant, compassionate, warm and loving presence will be missed by so many friends and family members.
Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A celebration of Jessica's life will be held Saturday, July 18, 10:00 AM at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 388-5000.
Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jessica's memory may be made to: Face the Children/Philippine Frontline Ministries, Inc. Please make checks to: Philippine Frontline Ministries, Inc. and mail to: PO Box 208, Sandwich, IL 60548. Donations can be made online at https://www.facethechildren.org/about.html
