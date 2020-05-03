On Saturday, April 18th, 2020, Joan Guderian, loving wife to William Albert Benjamin (1953 until William's death in 1981) and Joe Guderian (1988 until Joe's death in 2001), and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 88 in her home. Joan was also the best friend and companion for the past 15 years of her life to a very special man, Bill Newkirk. Joan and Bill met in a support group for widows and widowers.They began to date shortly thereafter and have been together ever since. Bill became Joan's primary caregiver when her health began to decline four years ago and was by her side until her passing. Joan was born on November 26, 1931 in Portage County, Wisconsin, the youngest of seven children born to Joseph and Magdalena Krause. She graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 1953 with a degree in Elementary Education and went on to teach Kindergarten and First Grade in the Chicago Public School District for several years. On July 16th, 1953, she married William Albert Benjamin of Chicago. Together, they raised five children: Chris, Adrienne, Larry, Lydia, and Suzanne.



Family was everything to Joan. She presided over decades of family gatherings with her parents, six siblings and twenty-six nieces and nephews. Water balloon fights were her specialty, along with badminton and volleyball contests, and, of course, wonderful food (fried chicken, three bean salad, and German potato salad her specialties), great company, and lots of laughter. Her devotion to family served as a model and touchstone for the generations which succeeded her. Joan had a passion for music and was an accomplished pianist, often serving as an accompanist for neighborhood children performing in local solo contests. Her favorite composer was Frederic Chopin, and Joan enjoyed the challenge of learning to play his more difficult works for the piano. Joan also loved to play cards and was a natural at every game she tried. She was often the clear victor in family games of Hearts, and she taught all of us the art of "shooting the moon". Joan was an active member of every community in which she lived, serving in various roles at the schools her children attended: as CCD Coordinator for her church, as Park Board President, and as a Pre-School teacher at the Congregational Church, to name just a few. Joan was a lover of nature, and especially of animals. She delighted in watching the native birds and squirrels who frequented her and Bill's backyard bird feeders. She was known for her quick wit, her warm, compassionate spirit, her heart of gold, her zest for life, and her ready and beautiful smile. Joan was preceded in death by her father, Joseph, her mother, Magdalena, her husband William, her husband, Joe, and her daughter, Suzanne. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Martin and Michael, and her sisters Anna May, Helen, Maryann, and Dorothy. Joan is survived by her children, her grandchildren Colleen, Lindsey, Alison, Anne, Fred, Peter, Dean, Tommy, Brian, and Jessica, several nieces and nephews, and her great friend, caregiver, and companion, Bill Newkirk.



Thanks for everything Mom. You are our sunshine, our only sunshine.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a small family funeral service will be held for Joan at this time. Donations in Joan's honor can be made to Turning Point Autism Foundation, 1500 W. Ogden Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540 and The National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St. New York, NY 10014.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store