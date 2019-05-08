Joan (Carlson) Gullborg, age 81, passed away on May 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Bob, whom she met the first day of her freshman year at North Central College in 1956. He has been the Love of her life, her best friend and buddy. She is also survived by sons Jon and Jens (Robin), grandchildren Eric, Emma and Greta, sister Judith Carlson and nieces and nephews Randy, Eric, Rachel, and Karen and their families. She leaves behind many grateful, treasured memories of times together with Bob, family and good friends. At Joan's wishes there will be no visitation, only a private family gathering and service in the funeral chapel and, at a later date together at Naperville Cemetery. Published in the Naperville Sun on May 8, 2019