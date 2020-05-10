Joan M. Rozner (nee Zurawski), age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1995, formerly of Chicago and Bellwood, IL, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home. She was born February 10, 1932 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Rozner, Sr., whom she married June 30th, 1956 and who preceded her in death on January first, 1994, loving mother of Dr. Robert D. (Donna) Rozner of Naperville and Susan Short of Hackensack, MN, adored grandmother of Lauren Rozner, Kathryn (Vince) DiJohn, Robert H. Rozner and Anna E. Rozner; Shelby Short and Baylor Short, devoted daughter of the late Steven and Margaret (nee Fry) Zurawski, devoted step daughter of the late Adam Cichon, dear sister of Doris (the late Larry) Brooks, Jackie (the late Don) Sireci, Barbara(the late Larry) Marchewka, Helene(the late Lorrie) Wishard, the late Richard Zurawski, and James (Fran) Cichon, sister-in-law of Blanche (the late John) Rozner, and the late Rick and June Rozner, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many, including Pierce Brosnan.
She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Wells High School in 1950. She was very involved with St. Simeon School and parish in Bellwood. She served many posts in the Women's Guild including several terms as President. Afterwards she was an active volunteer at the Parish food pantry for many years. She had a passion for travel and was artistically talented. She and her family split much of their time between Bellwood and their cabin in the north woods of Boulder Junction, Wisconsin which she loved.
Services and interment will be private. Plans are for a mass of remembrance and luncheon once the Covid-19 Crisis is a faded memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to: The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 1582, Arlington, VA 22215, (800) 342-2383, https://www.diabetes.org/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Beloved wife of the late Robert D. Rozner, Sr., whom she married June 30th, 1956 and who preceded her in death on January first, 1994, loving mother of Dr. Robert D. (Donna) Rozner of Naperville and Susan Short of Hackensack, MN, adored grandmother of Lauren Rozner, Kathryn (Vince) DiJohn, Robert H. Rozner and Anna E. Rozner; Shelby Short and Baylor Short, devoted daughter of the late Steven and Margaret (nee Fry) Zurawski, devoted step daughter of the late Adam Cichon, dear sister of Doris (the late Larry) Brooks, Jackie (the late Don) Sireci, Barbara(the late Larry) Marchewka, Helene(the late Lorrie) Wishard, the late Richard Zurawski, and James (Fran) Cichon, sister-in-law of Blanche (the late John) Rozner, and the late Rick and June Rozner, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many, including Pierce Brosnan.
She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Wells High School in 1950. She was very involved with St. Simeon School and parish in Bellwood. She served many posts in the Women's Guild including several terms as President. Afterwards she was an active volunteer at the Parish food pantry for many years. She had a passion for travel and was artistically talented. She and her family split much of their time between Bellwood and their cabin in the north woods of Boulder Junction, Wisconsin which she loved.
Services and interment will be private. Plans are for a mass of remembrance and luncheon once the Covid-19 Crisis is a faded memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to: The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 1582, Arlington, VA 22215, (800) 342-2383, https://www.diabetes.org/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on May 10, 2020.