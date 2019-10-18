Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1450 Green Trails Drive
Naperville, IL
Joan T. Dolinar, nee Cepek, age 83 of Lisle formerly of Chicago, IL passed away, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Edward Hospital of Naperille, surrounded by her family. She was born June 25, 1936 in Chicago to her late loving parents, John and Evelyn Cepek. Cherished wife of Anthony J. Dolinar, wedded on September 15, 1956. Beloved mother of Sue (the late Kenneth) Howell, Jim (Peggy) Dolinar, Mary Ellen (Stacey) Dunn, and Mike (Jen) Dolinar. Loving grandy of Nicholas (Heather) Dolinar, Christopher, and Michael Dolinar, David Dunn, Danielle and Becky Howell. Adored great-grandy of Elliot and Timothy Dolinar. Dear sister of Phil (the late Louise) Cepek, the late Jack (Joyce) Cepek, the late Jeanette (the late John) Kwiatkowski. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Joan graduated from Lourdes High School, Chicago class of 1954. After raising her 4 children with Tony, she worked 20 years at Inland Steel Company. Joan was an avid quilter. She donated her time and talents to charities and arts/environment ministry at St. Margaret Mary Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . Visitation: Sunday, October 20th 2:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, October 21st 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Drive, Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
