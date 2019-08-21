|
Joann M. Smith (nee Kamalick), age 80, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1962, formerly of Lisle, IL, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home. She was born March 19, 1939 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Malcolm F. Smith, whom she married April 23, 1960 and who preceded her in death on September 5, 1978, loving mother of Brian F. Smith of San Jose, CA, Kevin (Shauna) Smith of Sun City, CA, Steven J. Smith of Naperville and Erin Smith Goralski of Naperville, adored grandmother of Ryan (Sara), Colin (Emily), Justin and Megan Goralski; Cameron and Sheridan Smith, devoted daughter of the late Joseph F. and Annamae (nee O'Connell) Kamalick, dear sister of Dennis Kamalick of Chicago, Carol Kamalick of Peoria, IL and the late Joseph (Mae) Kamalick, sister-in-law of Stuart Smith and Mary Lee (Bill) Conley, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Joann grew up in Chicago, moved to Lisle as a teenager and boarded at Sacred Heart Academy (Class of 1957). She attended the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, married her husband, Malcolm and lived in Pensacola, FL and Rhode Island during his time in the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge they lived in Warrenville, IL before settling in Naperville in 1962.
A talented interior designer, Joann owned and operated Just for You Interior Design in downtown Naperville for many years. She was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the East Central Homeowner's Organization (ECHO) and was active in Naperville civic life.
Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 23, 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Joann's memory can be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org
For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 21, 2019