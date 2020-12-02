Joann Chiarantano Hind, 83, of Naperville, passed away peacefully on November 24, at home surrounded by family.
Joann was born to Joseph and Florence Chiarantano in Cincinnati, OH. Joann's family moved extensively when she was young before settling in Knoxville, TN. She went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee in 1958 with a Bachelors of Science Degree. As a student, she was very active in campus organizations, including Air Force ROTC, Phi Mu sorority and numerous other clubs.
Joann met and married fellow student, and Navy veteran, John (Jack) Alexander Hind in 1958. She and Jack moved to Naperville in 1972 and raised their family of three children, Michael, Pamela and Jacqueline. They were married for 50 years before his passing in 2008. Joann moved to Monarch Landing in 2010, where she thrived in a community of new-found friends. She and Jack had many friends in Naperville over the years and cherished their time together.
Early in Joann's career, she taught elementary school. While she enjoyed working with children, she had an entrepreneurial spirit that led her to start several successful small businesses. Later in life, she pursued a career in insurance underwriting, eventually earning her Commercial Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation which required over 3 years of study and eight exams.
She was a woman with diverse interests including cooking, fishing and reading – all of which she enjoyed sharing with her grandchildren. Joann donated time and resources to organizations to help the less fortunate and was a staunch liberal who loved Barack Obama. In her retirement, she volunteered as an English as a second language teacher. A universal lover of animals, family pets over the years included: dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, snakes, turtles, fish and a duck (named Sweetie Pie). She had a flair for arts & crafts so her home was always filled with unique items that she either created or traded with other artists. She was always fiercely independent, in both thought and action, and loved to travel, making trips to the South Pacific, Europe and Africa.
Joann was predeceased by her parents and husband Jack. She is survived by her son Michael (Lee Ann), Pamela Klancic (Chris) and Jacqueline (Kelli), and her sisters, Nancy and Diane. She was a wonderful grandparent "Nana" to Lauren, Matthew (Elli), Hannah, Chloe, Alex, Justin and Ethan.
Since celebrations of life are not possible right now, the family asks that you take a moment to think of Joann and how she touched your life. Those wishing to make a donation in remembrance of her, can do so to Hesed House in Aurora. (www.hesedhouse.org
