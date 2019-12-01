|
|
Joanne "Joan" M. Kettell, age 89, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on November 20, 2019 in Naperville, after a long battle with COPD. She was born on October 19, 1930 in Falls, PA. Joan is survived by her husband of 70 years Robert K. Kettell; children Cindy (Mark) McLain, Bill (Brigitte) Kettell, Laurie (Phil) Nevills; grandchildren Julie (Bryan) Karp, Jeannie (PJ) Leitherer, Brandon (Jolene) McLain, Lauren McLain, Joshua Kettell, Eric (Stacey) Briscoe, Tom Briscoe, Diana Nevills, Elliot Nevills, Joanna (Caleb) Rugg; great grandchildren Dylan, Zachary, Iris, Alice, Ella, Ryan, and Ava; brother Ed Weaver; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her children Sue Kettell and Richard Kettell. Joan was the corporate partner with her husband for the Robert Kettell Construction Corporation, which they founded together in 1950. Joan's primary role for the business was acting as the entire office: answering phone calls, taking messages, etc. She was always very thorough, and continued to do so while also lovingly raising their five children. Joan was a woman strong in her faith and was a founding member of the Woodridge United Methodist Church, where she also was a member of their choir. She could often be found giving selflessly of her time to the Woodridge Food Pantry, which she helped found, where she volunteered regularly. Joan enjoyed playing bridge, doing crafts, and travelling. Most of all, she will be remembered as being a woman who loved her family dearly. She will be deeply missed. Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5 from 4:00 pm until the time of the Memorial Service 7:00 pm at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Joan's memory, donations to the Woodridge United Methodist Church at 2700 W. 75th St. Woodridge, IL 60517 in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 1, 2019