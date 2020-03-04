|
John A. Roe, Jr., age 92, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. He was born March 14, 1927 in Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Roe (nee Yackley); loving father of Patricia (Jeff) Lang of Plainfield, IL, John A. (Connie) Roe III of Naperville, Kimberly (James) Pautlitz of Naperville, Jill Rigby Roe of Naperville and Ginger (Joel) Miller of Leland, IL, adored grandfather of Jim, Greg, Alex and Katie Uridel; Taylor, John IV and McKenzie Roe; Lauren (Keith) Klein and Kristin Pautlitz; Jacqueline, Joshua, Heather, Kerry and Maryclair Rigby; Lucy O'Brien and Emil Miller, cherished great-grandfather of six; devoted son of the late John A. Sr. and Isabel Roe; dear brother of Celestine (the late William "Bear") Schuster, James (Judy) Roe, Carol (the late Bob) Ages and William (Teri) Roe and brother-in-law, Arlene (Ray) Pfaff, Kathryn Yager; as well as many nieces, nephews and great friends. John proudly joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII aboard the USS Ira Jeffrey. He married the love of his life, Shirley, on October 4, 1952 at SS. Peter & Paul Church. He was employed for 36 years with Peoples Gas, Chicago and retired in 1988. John was a longtime member of SS Peter & Paul Church. He loved his Navy reunions and his cabin up north. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 9:00 until 10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment with military honors will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 4, 2020