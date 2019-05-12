John Pelling, of Rancho Santa Fe, California, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019, two days after his 95th birthday. John was born on May 1, 1924 in Joliet, Illinois and lived in Naperville for over fifty years. He served in the 66th infantry division in World War II, and was aboard the USS Leopoldville, in transit to the Battle of the Bulge, when it was torpedoed on Christmas Eve in 1944. Eight hundred men were lost, including many fellow Naperville boys. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946. John married Elizabeth "Betty" Hayes on June 21, 1948. They raised their five children in Naperville. John married Ann Warren in 1979, and lived and worked in New York and London. John was active in the investment banking business for forty years, finishing his career in London as Chairman of Dean Witter Reynolds International, eventually retiring to Southern California. John was an avid golfer, enjoying it both for the skill it required and the camaraderie it provided. He made many long-lasting friendships on the course and passed his love of the game to his children, none of whom will be able to surpass his achievement of seven holes in one. Having seen some of the world while serving in the war, John developed a thirst for all of the experiences life could offer and never stopped striving to enjoy life, explore the world, and share these experiences with his family and friends. He continued to travel the world well into his late 80s and played golf on almost a daily basis until he was 93. John was charming, handsome, and had a mischievous sense of humor. He delivered witticisms with a playful gleam in his eye. He was a man of character, always impeccably well-dressed, and was beloved by everyone he met. John is survived by his: wife Ann; children Mary Ellen (Steven) Hulce, John (Sally) Pelling, Thomas (Carol) Pelling, Patricia Pelling, and Carolyn (Michael) Gurland; step-children Gretchen Cuprisin and Michael Brehm; 15 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. He continued to serve as a role model to his family until the day he passed away. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Hayes Pelling Cena, his sister Helen Pelling, his mother Margaret McGrath Pelling and his father Albert Pelling. Contributions in John Pelling's name may be made to Father Joe's Villages, San Diego, CA. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 9:00-10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Private inurnment for the immediate family will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 12, 2019