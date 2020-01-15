|
John E. "Jack" Zimmerman, age 87, a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL 1975-2018, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Villa St. Benedict. He was born September 16, 1932 in Morris, IL.
Beloved husband of Aurelia "Pucky" Zimmerman (nee McCormick), whom he married October 5, 1963, loving father of Mary Marcia (Greg) Afuso of Corpus Christi, TX, Margaret "Maggie" (David) Baer of Glen Ellyn, IL, Tom (Debbie) Zimmerman of Issaquah, WA, Robert (Michelle) Zimmerman of Bellwood, IL and the late John Zimmerman (infant son), adored grandfather of Joseph, Luke and Paul Afuso; Charlie and Jack Baer; Mary Kate, Lucy and Elizabeth Zimmerman, devoted son of the late John and Aline (nee Brannick) Zimmerman, dear brother of William (the late Adele) Zimmerman of West Chicago, IL and Mary Kate (the late Michael) Hermann of Downers Grove, IL, brother-in-law of Thomas (the late Marcia) McCormick, Joseph (the late Margaret) McCormick and James (the late Jane) McCormick, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Jack grew up on Chicago's South Side, attended Little Flower Grade School and was a 1950 graduate of Saint Ignatius High School. He earned a degree in Business from Loyola University, Chicago and served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1958, receiving his honorable discharge as a lieutenant. Jack was employed for many years in sales and marketing in the computer industry. He was an active member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and served as a lector, religious education teacher and as an adorer in the St. Francis Adoration Chapel.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Services will begin Friday, January 17, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville with Rev. Raymond Clennon, Jack's cousin, officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to: Villa St. Benedict Foundation, 1920 Maple Ave., Lisle, IL 60532, ?(630) 852-0345, ?https://www.villastben.org/foundation/
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 15, 2020