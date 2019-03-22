|
|
John F. Harvard, age 89, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on March 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 14, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 3:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville and Wednesday, March 27, 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Road, Naperville. Interment will be at Naperville Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. For more information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 22, 2019