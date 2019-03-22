Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for John Harvard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Harvard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. Harvard Obituary
John F. Harvard, age 89, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on March 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 14, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 3:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville and Wednesday, March 27, 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Road, Naperville. Interment will be at Naperville Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. For more information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now