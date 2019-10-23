|
John F. McNicholas, age 85, U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1980, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. He was born August 21, 1934 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of Eleanor McNicholas (nee Oboza), whom he married May 23, 1959, loving father of Laura (Ed) Trusk, Bob McNicholas, Mark (Maureen) McNicholas, Marianne (Jim) McKenna and Carol (Bill) Georgou, adored grandfather of Nicole (Greg) Rude and Michelle Trusk; Sean (Rachel) McKenna, Amanda (Tim) McGreal, Keenan (Shana) McKenna and Nolan (fiancée, Taylor Blair) McKenna; Becky and Katie McNicholas; Jackie, Jenny and Jillian Hansa, cherished great-grandfather of Brooke and Scarlett Rude; Ellie Klassen and Sophie Trusk, devoted son of the late Thomas and Margaret (nee Ward) McNicholas, dear brother of the late Marie (the late Joseph Giangrasse & the late Norbert Hund) Hund, the late Margaret (the late Dr. Donald) Fahrenbach, the late Anne (the late John) Giangrasse, the late Thomas (the late Catherine "Kitty") McNicholas and the late Therese McNicholas, brother-in-law of Eugene Oboza, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
John grew up on Chicago's South Side and was a 1952 graduate of Calumet High School. Following service in the U.S. Army, John was employed with Reynolds Metals Company in McCook, IL for 34 years. He was a former member of St Daniel The Prophet Catholic Church in Chicago, was a current member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville where he served as a Eucharistic minister, money collections counter and was a member and former president of the 50 & Holding seniors group. John was also a member of The Society of the Holy Name and was an avid sports fan who especially loved the White Sox.
Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Additional visitation Thursday, October 24, 9:30-10:30 AM in the Narthex at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 10:30 AM in the church followed by military honors.
A luncheon will follow at the church, directly after the funeral mass.
Family and friends will meet Thursday, 2:30 PM at the chapel in Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL for committal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to: Tabor Hills Senior Living Campus, 1347 Crystal Avenue, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 778-8677, taborhills.com or St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-8980, https://www.stapostle.org
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 23, 2019