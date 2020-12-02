John F. Zalga, age 75, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Kalamazoo, MI, passed away on November 28 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born on May 22, 1945 in Chicago, IL to the late Mary and John Zalga. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marsha Zalga (nee Nilsen); daughters Stacey (Christian Dusberger) Zalga and Betsy (Nick) Latus; grandsons Jack and Hudson Latus; siblings Lillian (the late Roe) Mallstrom, Diana (the late Fred) Whelan, and Kenneth (Carol) Zalga. John graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1968 and spent over 40 years working for Central Steel & Wire in Chicago, IL. He will be remembered as being a golf lover, a lifelong Republican, a lover of the outdoors, and a big Chicago sports fan, especially the White Sox. John was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3 from 4:00 until the time of service 6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to John's memory, donations to the charity of the donor's choosing would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.