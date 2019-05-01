|
|
Dr. John "Jack" Gregory Bergmann, age 89, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on April 28, 2019 at Edward Hospital. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 6 at 11:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 36 N. Ellsworth St. Naperville. Interment will be private. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. For full obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on May 1, 2019