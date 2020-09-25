John G. Yost, age 65, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 surrounded by the his loving wife and sons. He was born on April 7, 1955 in Barberton, OH. John is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lisa; his devoted sons, Adam (Melanie) and Bradley (Janet) Yost; his cherished grandchildren, John and Charlotte Yost; his dear sister, Barb Dodd and brother, Jeff (Regina) Yost; his adored mother-in-law, Donna Penfold and brothers-in-law, Lee (Carolyn), Jeff (Valerie) and Ted Penfold; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Shirley Yost and father-in-law, Alex Penfold. John's career as an engineer, consultant, and project manager in the power generation industry took him throughout the country and the world. After receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, he started out working on coal plants in West Virginia. He moved on to consult on nuclear power plants throughout the United States, work which led him to serve as an expert on Nuclear Power Plant testing during a three-week trial in London. He ended his career developing solar and wind farms in the United States. This work appealed to his love of working with new technology. Along the way, he earned a Master's Degree from the University of Akron, earned the certification of professional engineer (PE), co-wrote engineering performance test codes, served as an officer on the board of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), and consulted for private and public utilities in the United States, Europe, and Africa. Beyond his work, John had a dizzying array of hobbies and interests. He liked traveling-having gone to Europe, the Caribbean, and all 50 states. He was an avid golfer, a voracious reader, and a wonderful cook. He loved to host family and friends, who especially looked forward to his signature jambalaya and Christmas stollen. He enjoyed attending concerts and the theater, designing and building things, scuba diving, having long conversations, and he loved learning of all kinds. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to John's life, memorial donations may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540 or Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. A private family funeral service will be held. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 3:30-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Inurnment will be at the Columbarium at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in the future. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com