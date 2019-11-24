|
John H. Grimson, age 88, former U.S. Navy Reservist, of Sycamore, IL, formerly of Villa Park, Naperville and Huntley, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Bethany Health & Rehab in DeKalb, IL. He was born November 6, 1931 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of Mariana D. Grimson (nee Rohan), whom he married September 12, 1953, loving father of Michael (Cecilia) Grimson of Sycamore, Mark (Myrna) Grimson of Lubbock, TX and James Grimson of Algonquin, IL, adored grandfather of Victoria (Henry) Velazquez, Sandra (Justin) Maahs, Samantha (Dustin) Buse, Peter and Stephen Grimson; David Grimson; Sarah and Anna Grimson, cherished great-grandfather of Michaela, Sebastian and Austin; Cole and Kenzie, devoted son of the late John and Susanna Grimson, dear brother of Patricia (Robert) Hill of Missouri, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
John grew up in Chicago and was a graduate of Foreman High School. He received a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and an MS in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University. John was employed for 28 years as a mechanical engineer with Fermilab in Batavia, IL, retiring in 1994.
John was a resident of Naperville's Willow Way subdivision from 1969-1999 before moving to Huntley. He was a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and founding member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and a member of the 50 & Holding Club.
John was an Eagle Scout as well as Scout Master of Troop #106 in Naperville. He was a registered Professional Engineer and a member of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and Sigma Xi: The Scientific Research Honor Society. John was a diehard Cubs fan.
Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Services will begin Wednesday, November 27, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.
Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to: Three Fires Council, Boy Scouts of America, 415 North 2nd Street (Route 31), St. Charles, IL 60174, (630) 584 9250, http://threefirescouncil.org/
