John J. "Jack" Gillespie, Sr., age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1963, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. He was born January 18, 1928 in Chicago, IL. "Our world lost a kind-hearted, fun loving family man. A man of integrity, he brightened the lives of his family and many close friends with his engaging presence and willing laugh."Beloved husband of Mary T. Gillespie (nee Brewer), whom he married March 31, 1951, loving father of John Jr. (Karen) Gillespie of Addison, IL, Peter (Lynn) Gillespie of Winfield, IL, Brian (Susan) Gillespie of Winfield and the late Kathleen (Bill) Eitzenhoefer and the late Theresa "Terry Ann" Gillespie, adored grandfather of 14 and cherished great-grandfather of 12 wonderful children; devoted son of the late John and Anne (nee Hayes) Gillespie, dear brother of James (Josephine) Gillespie, the late William (Frances "Mickey") Gillespie and the late Fr. Thomas Gillespie, brother-in-law of Thomas (the late Patricia) Callahan, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.Jack grew up in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood, attended St. Edward Grade School and St. Patrick's High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later earned a Bachelors of Science in Commerce from DePaul University in Chicago.Jack was employed with Illinois Bell for 38 years, beginning as a lineman before receiving his degree and moving into various management positions of increasing responsibility. After hisretirement from Illinois Bell in 1983, he worked as a realtor for Baird & Warner in Naperville.Jack was a longtime, active member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Naperville. Service to the Church and the Community was always a very important part of his life. He was a member of the Naperville Evening Kiwanis, the Kiwanis Key Club International, the Knights of Columbus Damen-Hildebrand Council #650, and three social groups affiliated with Illinois Bell - IBT Controllers, Good Guys and BURP Club. His favorite service activity was as a Key Club Advisor at Waubonsee Valley High School.Jack enjoyed fishing, golfing (he was very proud of his hole in one!) and reading. However, his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and many close friends.Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville.Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, (800) 533-CURE (2873), www.jdrf.orgFor more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary