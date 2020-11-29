John J. Nasman, age 82, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Edward Hospital. He was born on March 19, 1938 in Chicago IL. John is survived by the love of his life Sharon Nasman (nee Nergaard) whom he married on November 21, 1959. He is also survived by daughter Laura Stangle of Goodfield, IL; son Gregory (Lee Ann) Nasman of Naperville, IL; and daughter-in-law Annette Nasman of Bolingbrook, IL. John was loved by seven grandchildren: Ryan (Alanna) Wizieck, Christian Wizieck, Joe Wizieck, Tanner (Alyssa) Nasman, Lena (Bryce) Herring, Cole Nasman and Carly Nasman, as well as 5 great-grandchildren, Marlee, Chris, Armeta, A.J. and Delilah. He is also survived by his sister Jan (Jack) Turner, sister-in-law Gini (Mick) Valentino, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many life-long friends. John was preceded in death by his parents Jonas and Marie Nasman, sisters Helene Havard and Annette Enloe, son Jeffery Nasman and son-in-law John Stangle. John's childhood years were spent in Chicago, IL, followed by a move to Merrill, WI, and then back to Chicago. He attended Proviso High School where he met his beloved wife Sharon in homeroom, and they graduated in 1956. His career with Fuller Brush brought John and Sharon to Naperville in 1966, where they lived for 41 years. John enjoyed a career in residential real estate, and in retirement he provided transportation services for disabled residents of Kane County. In 2007, John and Sharon moved to Oswego, IL where they liked participating in social events with their neighbors and going to the community pool. John loved spending time with his family, traveling and playing golf. He was an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to John's life, memorial donations may be directed to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church,815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540 (online donations select the fund designated as "Memorial"), or to the Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601to honor his wife Sharon. Private family services will be held at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
.