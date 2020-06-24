John Jesse Jorgensen, 87, of Naperville, Illinois died Sunday June 21st, 2020 after a chronic illness.
He was born on April 27, 1933 in Valparaiso, Indiana, son of Christian Peter Jorgensen of Saby, Denmark and Effie Norma (Shupe) Jorgensen of New Hartford, Iowa.
He graduated from Valparaiso High School in Valparaiso, Indiana and went into the United States Air Force and trained as an air traffic controller. He served on Johnston Island in the Pacific following the Korean War and was awarded two medals: the National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.
When he returned to the states, he worked as an air traffic controller until he retired from the Air Force. He continued working as an air traffic controller in Aurora, Illinois for the Federal Government until he retired. Afterwards, he started his own business refurbishing homes and kitchens in the Chicago area with his sons.
John excelled in playing basketball in high school and advanced to the semi-pro level. He retained his passion for basketball throughout his life, added golf, skiing and dancing with Nancy and friends. John enjoyed traveling, summer camping with his family and was a talented carpenter who built his own home as well as making furniture and even a sail boat in his basement.
John led a full and adventurous life and was much loved by his family. He will be missed.
He is survived by five children: Deborah, John, Steven (Phillip), Glen (Julie) and Bill (Deb) Jorgensen. He has three nieces: Virginia Pattinson, Salome Vaughn and Norma Newman. He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his long-time companion Nancy Ariola.
John was preceded in death by his sisters Elcena C. (Jorgensen) Leverich, Dora Lee (Jorgensen) Rich, his brother Robert James Jorgensen, first wife Donna Jean (Topper) Jorgensen Van De Veire and his second wife Vivienne Lynn (Cheatham) Jorgensen.
Interment will follow cremation at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local American Legion in his memory. Tributes can be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Bickford of Oswego for their wonderful hearts and for the care that they gave him.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.