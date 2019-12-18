|
John M. Vest, age 82, a man of faith, family and service, retired member of U.S. Army Reserve and Internal Revenue Service, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1977, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. He was born June 7, 1937 in San Francisco, CA.
Beloved husband of Barbara Vest (nee Conlin), whom he married May 2, 1964, loving father of Jill (John) Krainz, Joy (Rodrigo) Fernandez de la Reguera, and Jon (Karen) Vest, adored grandfather of Ryan and Anna Krainz; Sebastian and Sofia Fernandez de la Reguera; Jack and Kate Vest, devoted son of the late Ann K. (nee Ivacko) Vest, brother-in-law of Sharon (the late William) Schuble, J. Kathleen (the late Michael) Phelan, and Ken (Denise) Conlin, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
After relocating to Chicago at a young age, John attended Saint Philip Basilica High School and was a graduate of Loyola University at Chicago Walton School of Commerce where he earned a degree in accounting.
John enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1956 and served for 39 years, retiring in 1995 at the rank of Major General. Among his assignments, John was Commander of the 425th Transportation Brigade, Fort Sheridan, during the Gulf War, and served as the first Commanding General of the 19th TAACOM at Fort Des Moines at the time of his retirement.
In civilian life, John joined the Internal Revenue Service in 1961 as an Internal Revenue agent. He retired after 36 years in 1997 while serving as the Chief of the Chicago Appeals Office.
A devout Roman Catholic, John was active in his church, SS. Peter & Paul, in Naperville and served as President of the local chapter of Saint Vincent de Paul. He was also a Eucharistic Minister at Edward Hospital in Naperville.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Services will begin Friday, December 20, 10:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville with Archbishop Jerome Listecki officiating.
Entombment: Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville with military honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to: Edward Cancer Center, c/o The Edward Foundation, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 527-3954 , www.edwardfoundation.org or St. Vincent DePaul, c/o Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1081 (Please make checks to SS. Peter & Paul Church. Write St. Vincent DePaul in the memo line).
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 18, 2019