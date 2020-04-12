|
John McCallion, age 93, passed away on March 18, 2020, in Dover, New Hampshire. He was born on March 6, 1927, in Philadelphia, to Thomas and Marjorie McCallion, both from Ireland. He was the youngest of eight siblings, all of whom passed away prior to his death. He graduated from Haverford High School in Haverford, Pennsylvania. In 1946, although the Second World War was over, selective service remained in effect, and John was drafted into the Army. He went to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for basic training in the Field Artillery and was subsequently sent to LADD Field in Fairbanks, Alaska. He left the Army in April 1947 and attended Drexel University under the G.I. Bill, obtaining his bachelor of science in chemical engineering. He met his wife Ardis while working for Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical near Spokane, Washington. After working in Ripley, West Virginia, he and Ardis and their three children moved to Park Forest, Illinois, in 1964 and then to Naperville, Illinois, in June 1965. The family resided in Naperville for 23 years. John and Ardis moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, and then to Dover, New Hampshire, where John spent his last days.
John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ardis, his three children, Gail (Larry), Kathryn (Eric) and Jack (Cheryl) and his grandchildren Jonathan (Joselyn), Nora, Paul, Laura and Philip.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020