|
|
John P. Carpenter, age 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. John was born on August 3, 1954 to Frederick and Shirley Carpenter. In 1972, he graduated from Naperville Central High School and then went on to study at The Gemological Institute of America. He was a lifelong resident of the Naperville/Aurora area. On November 24, 1979, John married Joni K. McMillan. They had been married for 39 years and had two children together, Rachel Anne Ralston and Samuel John Carpenter. John was a jeweler, inventor, artist, and entrepreneur who enjoyed bicycling, nature photography, cooking, gardening, and spending time with his family, his friends, and his dog. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was very well loved and is survived by numerous family members and friends who are grateful to have known him. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 6:00pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory at 24021 W. Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, IL 60564. In lieu of flowers, John requested that donations be made to Feed My Starving Children; www.fmsc.org Info: www.beidelmankunschfh.com or 630-922-9630
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 16, 2019