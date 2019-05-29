John P. Jensen, age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Chicago, Des Plaines, and Mount Prospect, IL, passed away on May 26, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1932 in Bettendorf, IA to the late Magda (nee Sorensen) and Andrew Jensen. John is survived by children Janine (Greg) Norgaard, Neal (Danette) Jensen, and Carl Jensen; grandchildren Alyssa Norgaard, Emily Norgaard, Jack (Kaitlyn) Norgaard, Sam (Shannon) Norgaard, Isabel Jensen, and Halden Jensen; in laws Kathrine Jensen, Donald Petersen, Beverly Jensen, Bebsie Jensen and many nieces and nephews whom he loved and who loved their "Uncle John!". He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Marion T. Jensen (nee Thorup). She passed away on December 20, 2018. Also preceded in death by his siblings Erving Jensen, Erik Jensen, Edna McLain, in laws Alice Petersen, and Irving Jensen. John served our country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. He went on to study at the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, CT and trained as a chef. As a restauranteur he ran Nielsen's Restaurant in Rosemont, and Willoway Manor in Naperville. Later, he was a real estate broker at John Greene and ReMax in Naperville. John enjoyed Danish folk dancing, downhill skiing in Colorado, sailing on Lake Michigan, cooking, grilling and entertaining, wood carving, and building Adirondack chairs and of course spending time at his favorite place on earth, Washington Island, WI. He was an active member in the Danish American Athletic Club and Danish Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicago and a long time member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. John loved to work hard, play hard and relax hard - ever ready with a joke and a SKOL! He lived life to the fullest and was an eternal optimist. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 815 S Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Visitation will take place on Friday, May 31 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service 11:00 AM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. A private interment will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a gift in John's memory to the Danish Home at 5656 N Newcastle Ave. Chicago, IL 60631 or Our Saviour's Lutheran Church at 815 S Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540.Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 29, 2019