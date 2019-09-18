|
|
John Petrukovich, age 86, of Naperville, IL passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1932 in Chicago, IL. John served his country in the United States Army. John is survived by his long time partner, Suzanne Zwick; sons, John A. (Laura) Petrukovich, Michael (Sandy) Petrukovich, daughters; Sandra (Bryan) Sibert, Lisa (Al) Francis; grandchildren, Taylor Rose Ambuehl, Ryan and Mark Petrukovich, Nathan Thomas Sibert, Jake, Brian and Max Francis; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Stella (nee Baron) Petrukovich; brothers, Alex and Steve Petrukovich, and sister, Olga Bodie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Additional visitation, Friday, 8:45 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Interment 11:00 a.m. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials in John's name may be made to a . Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 18, 2019