Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Resources
More Obituaries for John Petrukovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Petrukovich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Petrukovich, age 86, of Naperville, IL passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1932 in Chicago, IL. John served his country in the United States Army. John is survived by his long time partner, Suzanne Zwick; sons, John A. (Laura) Petrukovich, Michael (Sandy) Petrukovich, daughters; Sandra (Bryan) Sibert, Lisa (Al) Francis; grandchildren, Taylor Rose Ambuehl, Ryan and Mark Petrukovich, Nathan Thomas Sibert, Jake, Brian and Max Francis; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Stella (nee Baron) Petrukovich; brothers, Alex and Steve Petrukovich, and sister, Olga Bodie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Additional visitation, Friday, 8:45 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Interment 11:00 a.m. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials in John's name may be made to a . Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now