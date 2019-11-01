Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
1215 Modaff Road
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Russell Roth


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Russell Roth Obituary
John "JR" Russell Roth, age 59, of Naperville, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1960 in Des Moines, IA. John had a love for adventure as he traveled the world throughout his prosperous career in the textile industry. John enjoyed biking, golfing, and spending time with his beloved family. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (nee Waszak) Roth; daughter, Paige (Joseph) Prudden; sons, Kenny (Hayley) Roth, Andy (fiancé Heather) Roth; grandsons; Blake and Leo Prudden; sisters, Kimberley (James) Gau, Cynthia (John) Gilligan; brothers, James Roth, William (Judy) Roth, Robert (Anne) Roth, David Roth; mother-in-law, Irma Waszak; furry friend, Bella; many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Mary Jane (nee Werner) Roth; sister, Kathleen McQuillen; and father-in-law, Kenneth Waszak. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville. Interment private. Memorials in JR's name may be made to Lung Cancer Foundation of America. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -