John "JR" Russell Roth, age 59, of Naperville, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1960 in Des Moines, IA. John had a love for adventure as he traveled the world throughout his prosperous career in the textile industry. John enjoyed biking, golfing, and spending time with his beloved family. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (nee Waszak) Roth; daughter, Paige (Joseph) Prudden; sons, Kenny (Hayley) Roth, Andy (fiancé Heather) Roth; grandsons; Blake and Leo Prudden; sisters, Kimberley (James) Gau, Cynthia (John) Gilligan; brothers, James Roth, William (Judy) Roth, Robert (Anne) Roth, David Roth; mother-in-law, Irma Waszak; furry friend, Bella; many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Mary Jane (nee Werner) Roth; sister, Kathleen McQuillen; and father-in-law, Kenneth Waszak. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville. Interment private. Memorials in JR's name may be made to Lung Cancer Foundation of America. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 1, 2019