John S. "Jack" Gensler, age 86, resident of Naperville, IL since 1961, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born July 8, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI.Beloved husband of Patricia A. Gensler, whom he married in 1955, loving father of Kevin (Sue) Gensler of Naperville, Mark (Kelly) Gensler of Elburn, IL and Tim (Jeanne) Gensler of Wheaton, IL, adored grandfather of Rebecca (Hugh) Boger, Benjamin (Krista) Gensler and Luke Gensler; Christopher (Eliade) Gensler, Lauren (Drew) Perry, Ryan (Mary) Gensler, Kyle Gensler and Halle Gensler; Megan, Peter, Jeffrey and Catherine Gensler, cherished great-grandfather of Mary Cotton, John and Sam Boger; Elyse and Colin Gensler; Amaris and Aeden Gensler and Hudson and Remington Perry; devoted son of the late Carl and Alice Gensler, dear brother of William (Helen) Gensler of Tucson, AZ, the late Robert (the late Adele) Gensler and the late G. Joan (the late Robert) Forsberg, fond brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Jack grew up in Chicago, attended St. William Parish, was a 1950 graduate of St. Mel High School and held a bachelors degree from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, Winona, MN. Jack went on to receive an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago. Jack served stateside in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956.Jack was employed as a systems analyst with Standard Oil/Amoco for thirty years and later for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, both in Chicago.Jack was a founding member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Naperville and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack was a commissioner on the Naperville Park District Board and a liason to Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA). In addition to WDSRA, Jack was also active in community organizations such as St. Raphael Football (where he was the founding treasurer), Naperville RiverWalk and Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry.Jack enjoyed tennis, golf, biking and travel but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 29, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to: Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), 116 N. Schmale Road, Carol Stream, IL 60188-2103, 630-681-0962, https://www.wdsra.com/wdsra-foundation/donate/For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on May 22, 2019