|
|
John Stephen Dunham, age 62. Longtime resident of Naperville as well as member and Past-President of the Naperville Exchange Club. Loving father of Kathleen (fiancé Kevin Crowe) Dunham, Andrew (Allyson) Dunham and Gretchen Dunham. Beloved son of the late Winifred and Malcolm. Proud grandfather of Kaiya, River and Hazel. Dear brother of Julia McAlexander, Mary (Russell) Kasson, Gail (David) Cordial and the late Thomas Dunham and the late Joseph Dunham. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Exchange Club of Naperville https://exchangeclub.org/, Loaves and Fishes https://www.loaves-fishes.org/ or the . Family and friends to gather Sat. Dec. 14th for Celebration of Life 10AM at The Naperville 908 Jackson Ave. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 13, 2019