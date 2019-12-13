Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
The Naperville VFW
908 Jackson Ave.
Naperville, IL
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dunham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stephen Dunham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Stephen Dunham Obituary
John Stephen Dunham, age 62. Longtime resident of Naperville as well as member and Past-President of the Naperville Exchange Club. Loving father of Kathleen (fiancé Kevin Crowe) Dunham, Andrew (Allyson) Dunham and Gretchen Dunham. Beloved son of the late Winifred and Malcolm. Proud grandfather of Kaiya, River and Hazel. Dear brother of Julia McAlexander, Mary (Russell) Kasson, Gail (David) Cordial and the late Thomas Dunham and the late Joseph Dunham. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Exchange Club of Naperville https://exchangeclub.org/, Loaves and Fishes https://www.loaves-fishes.org/ or the . Family and friends to gather Sat. Dec. 14th for Celebration of Life 10AM at The Naperville 908 Jackson Ave. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -