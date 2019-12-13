|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Stephen "Steve" Heitert on October 7 at home with his family at his side.
Steve was born January 24, 1948 in St. Louis, MO to James Frank and Betty Jean (Miller) Heitert. He graduated from Naperville Community High School class of 1966 and Southern Illinois University with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1972. Steve worked at Ford/Visteon in Dearborn, MI for 31 years while raising his family in Northville, MI. Steve and his family spent many unforgettable summer vacations in Saugatuck, MI.
He had a life-long passion for fixing things around-the-house, all things music, and the Detroit Lions' seemingly endless quest for their first Super Bowl. Throughout his life, he loved his pistachios, White Castle sliders, scrapple, and his wife Nancy's blueberry cheesecake.
He and his wife pursued their love of Maine where they retired in 2004 and built their oceanside retirement home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy (Stevenson) Heitert; children Catherine (Tom) Kelly of Northville, MI; John Stephen (Molly) Heitert of Broomfield, CO; James Heitert of Longmont, CO; and 7 grandchildren: Allison and Dylan Kelly, Holden, Vail, Ashton, Rowan, and Sam Heitert; and his brother, David Lawrence (Karen) Heitert of Buford, Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents James and Betty Heitert.
Private services will be held in Michigan this summer.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 13, 2019