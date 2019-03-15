Home

John T. Leesley Obituary
John T. Leesley, age 71, a life-long resident of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home. He was born March 17, 1947 in Aurora, IL to his loving late parents, John and Vi Leesley. Cherished husband of Sue Leesley, wedded on September 18, 1976. Beloved dad of Kristy Leesley and Kelly (Chris Klima) Leesley. Adored Papa of Tyler Leesley. Dear brother of the late Sharon Wyllie and Corkie Mueller. Fond uncle of Dan (Tammy), Kirk (Jerry), Trisha (Chris) and the late Kevin. Brother-in-law of Richard Wyllie and Ken Mueller. John was a 1966 graduate of Naperville Community High School. After high school, John enlisted into the Air Force during the Vietnam War. John was a long time employee of the Moser Lumber Yard. He was a long-time member of Judd Kendall VFW Post #3873 and past All State Post Commander. John enjoyed bowling and soft ball. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Operation Support Our Troops, 1807 S. Washington St., Suite 100, Naperville, IL 60565 or Naperville Responds for Veterans, 210 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation: Monday, March 18th 4:00-6:45 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service to follow at 6:45 PM at the funeral home with Military Honors. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 15, 2019
