|
|
John Gillen, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. A resident of Naperville for over 66 years, John is survived by his loving family: wife Betty (nee Sarlitto), Kathy Gillen Kinka (Jack), Bob Gillen (Mary), Tom Gillen (Linda), and Linda Gillen Evans (Randy). He was predeceased by youngest son Dan Gillen (Tracy) and his late dear brother Richard Gillen (Wynne). He was a wonderful Grandpa to Hilary Kinka, Greg Evans, Matt Gillen (Brianna), Adam Evans and Kayla Adams.
Jack grew up in Bloomington, IL and graduated from Illinois State University (BS 1950, MS 1956 both in Education), where he met Betty, his wife of 67 years. He was deeply connected to Naperville, having taught shop at Washington Junior High as a young teacher, as Director Cooperative Education K-12, and Director of Career Education and Community Relations for Naperville District 203. During these 42 years he notably founded the Career Education Advisory Council to create vocational opportunities for students with 150 local businesses, and served as Chair of the Superintendant's Boundary Study Commission to recommend school boundaries for Naperville's new subdivisions – among many other achievements in service of high quality education. It was rare to walk in town without a former student hailing Mr. Gillen – which he truly enjoyed.
After his retirement in 1992, he was asked by College of DuPage to enhance their Occupational Education program and remained there for 8 years. He helped organize the new parish of St. Raphael and the Interfaith Council, and was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
Visitation and refreshments with the family will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. The Memorial service will follow also at St. Thomas, at 11:00 AM.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 11, 2019