John W. "Jack" Rhodes, age 98, a longtime resident of Naperville IL, passed away on February 18, 2019 in Naperville. Born in 1920 in Wagner, SD, Jack graduated high school in Portal ND in 1939, attended North Dakota Agriculture College in Fargo, and then was recruited in 1941 by Boeing Aircraft to work in Seattle, WA. Jack is a U.S. Navy veteran and ran the State Farm Jack Rhodes franchise in Naperville for many years. Visitation will be at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services , 44 South Mill Street, Naperville IL 60540 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton IL. For a complete obituary please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630/355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 24, 2019