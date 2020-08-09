John W. Russell, age 77, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 4th. John was a kind, gentle man who loved his family, his friends, and his church. And in turn he was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife Sherri, his daughter Brandi (Mike) Doll, his son Aaron (Alaxis) Kennedy, his sister-in-law Loretta Russell, and his adoring grandchildren Kaylee, Marley, and Dylan. He is also survived by his nephew Josh (Tabitha) Doedtman, his nieces Tiffany Brown, Stephanie (Joseph) Stolaas, and Sabrina Russell, and his mother-in-law Thelma Whitehead. John was preceded in death by his much loved brother Jim Russell. John received his BS degree from Dartmouth University and his Master's Degree from Steven's Institute of Technology John began his lifelong career in Telecommunications, in the mid 1960s, at Bell Labs. During his career John's greatest joy was to provide help and assistance to his fellow co-workers, giving him the fond nickname of Mr. Wizard. John was an active member of St. John UCC in Naperville, loved and cared for numerous animals, enjoyed sports of all kinds as well as working all types of puzzles. A Memorial Service will be held for John at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Animals Deserving Of Proper Treatment (ADOPT) in Naperville or Naperville Humane Society.