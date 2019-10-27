|
|
John W Schuetz 76, loving husband to Marian Schuetz (Richter), passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. John was born on December 16, 1942 in Lithuania. He married Marian Richter in 1963 in Chicago IL. He resided in Naperville IL for 48 years. John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marian Schuetz, three daughters and six grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margaret Nichols, and his granddaughter Abigail Kunnemann. John served the Naperville community as a Naperville Police Officer for 30 years. He continued his service to the community as the Chief of the Naperville Park District Police. John earned his master's degree in criminal justice at Lewis University. In retirement John and Marian spent time in Tucson AZ and Woodhaven Lakes. He enjoyed fishing and golfing with his friends especially his dear friend Vito Modica. John's grandchildren have many stories of fishing trips, vacations, secret handshakes, Bears training camps, Cubs spring training games, trips to museums, pranks, games many other adventures that have impacted their lives. He was the best grandfather EVER! A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 27, 2019