John W. ("Jack") Hayes died peacefully in his sleep on December 3rd in Westerville, Ohio. He was 97. He was born in Naperville, Illinois, on February 3, 1922, to John R. and Bertha (Baumgartner) Hayes.
He graduated from Naperville High School in 1940 and attended Loyola University and DePaul University before joining the Army Air Corps in August 1942. He married his wife, (Rita) Jean Barnhart, during flight training in Hondo, Texas, in October 1943. Following flight training, he flew 44 combat missions in B-24 bombers in the Pacific during World War II. Upon his discharge from the service in 1946, he returned to Naperville with his wife and infant son, John Jr., and commenced a long career with the Santa Fe Railway.
At the Santa Fe, he started as a clerk in the Transportation Department and rose to become Vice President and Secretary of Santa Fe Southern Pacific Corporation following Santa Fe's merger with the Southern Pacific. He retired in 1984.
Following his retirement, he and his wife designed and built their dream home in Penns Valley in central Pennsylvania, to be a gathering place for their extended family. "Pennd'monium" was completed in 1985 – on 13 acres of beautiful mountainside, with 6 bedrooms and a large bunkroom - and has served as a family refuge ever since. Jack and Jean came to live with their daughter, Michelle Hynson, and her husband, Rick, in Thiensville, Wisconsin, in 2005 in order to care for Jean during the late stages of her Alzheimer's disease. She died in 2008. Jack continued to live with the Hynsons in Wisconsin, with summer trips to Pennd'monium, until 2017, when he moved into an assisted living facility in Westerville, Ohio, near son, Jeff and his wife, Linda, where he received amazing care from a staff who all loved him.
He was a great father and role model to his children and a doting grandfather and great-grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom adored him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his parents, and four of his sisters, Mary Ann Hayes, Juanita Hayes, Patricia Cena, and Elizabeth Cena. He is survived by his sister, Helene (Charles) Walsh, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; three sons, John Jr. (Vanessa), of Forest Grove, Oregon, Jeffrey (Linda), of Westerville, Ohio, Michael (Patricia), of Boxborough, Massachusetts; one daughter, Michelle (Richard) Hynson, of Thiensville, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law Joanne Hayes, of Brattleboro, Vermont; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that friends consider making a donation to the in memory of Jean Hayes (225 North Michigan Avenue; Floor 17; Chicago, IL 60601) https://www.alz.org/
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 13, 2019