Jon Michael Sabin, of Naperville, IL died peacefully in his home on Friday, June 26th, after a long battle with cancer. He was 63 years old.



Jon was born on December 6th, 1956 in Malone, New York to Lloyd "Bud" Sabin and Margaret "Peg" Sabin. He graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone, NY and State University of New York at Morrisville with an Associate Degree in Business Administration. He worked as an HVAC engineer and salesperson, most recently at RC Sales in Downers Grove, IL.



In 2004, he married Kim LaGow of Naperville, and they remained happily married until Jon's passing. A lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, Jon also enjoyed listening to music, riding his motorcycle, and spending time telling stories with his family. Those who knew Jon remember him as a friendly, down-to-earth person who never hesitated to help those in need.



He is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife; Kim LaGow, six children: Megan, Nicholas, Adam, Cale, Rachel, and Kate; six grandchildren: Cain, Eliza, Jillian, Ace, Connor, and Finn; a sister, Deborah; and two brothers: Tom and his wife, Sherry and Bob, and his wife, Janet and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Edward-Elmhurst Cancer Center, 120 Spalding Drive. #111, Naperville, IL 60540. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855.550.5151.





