Jonathan S. "Jon" Render, age 60, a resident of Aurora, IL since 1995, formerly of Caseyville, Naperville and Charleston, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Advocate Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge, IL after battling diabetes. He was born May 7, 1958 in East St. Louis, IL.A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:00-5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.Per his wishes, Jon's body was donated for scientific study. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 29, 2019