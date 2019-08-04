|
Joseph A. "Joe" Becia, age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1967, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born on August 1, 1927 in Quincy Township, Houghton County, MI.
Beloved husband of Adeline Becia (nee Bonaguro), whom he married September 12, 1953, loving father of Linda (Tom) Haworth of Naperville, Sandy (Tom) Weishaar of Fayetteville, AR and Jim (Susie) Becia of Littleton, CO, adored grandfather of Krista (Rafael) Fernandez; Sara (Mike) Heitmann and Joe (Stephanie) Weishaar, cherished great-grandfather of Andrew Heitmann, devoted son of the late Joseph and Erminia Becia, dear brother of Enzo (Pat) Becia of Anchorage, AK, Mary (the late Planner) Tyler of Mesquite, TX and the late Gino (Ruth) Becia, brother-in-law of Hilda (Matt) Karleskey of Morton Grove, IL and Les (Mary Lou) Bonaguro of Clarendon Hills, IL, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Joe grew up in Houghton, MI, was a graduate of Houghton High School (Class of 1945) and served in the U.S. Army towards the end of World War II. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI and was employed for over 40 years with Nicor Gas (formerly Northern Illinois Gas) in Naperville, IL, retiring in 1992.
Joe was active with his son, Jim, in the Boy Scouts of America and continued to stay involved for many years afterwards. He was a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and served as a greeter.
Joe enjoyed spending time at the family's cabin on Silver Lake in Iron River, MI. He also enjoyed bowling, gardening, hunting, and fishing.
Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
Services will begin Saturday, August 10, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville with military honors to follow.
Private entombment: All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to: Michigan Tech Fund, Michigan Technological University, 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931-1295, Phone: 906-487-2310, Email: [email protected], https://www.mtu.edu/givenow/ or Boy Scouts of America, https://www.scouting.org/
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 4, 2019