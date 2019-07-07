Joseph A. Harrington, PhD. Age 79, a resident of Carillon Stonegate in Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at his home. He had been battling heart problems for several years. He was born on August 23, 1939 in Monroe, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Teresa Harrington. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Paula; his son Joseph P. Harrington and daughter-in-law, Connie; and his grandchildren, Kevin and Kelly. Joe and Paula recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. Joe held degrees in Mechanical Engineering BSME, MSME, and Astrophysics (PhD). He worked in the Aerospace, Automobile and Oil industries as a research scientist for over 40 years. He worked in the following areas: the Apollo program that culminated in the Lunar Landings, automobile exhaust emission studies to identify fuels with the potential to replace gasoline as transportation fuels, and he developed computer programs to help make industrial plants safer and avoid explosions. His most recent work involved development of Artificial Intelligence programs for application to industrial plants. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church for many years and more recently Our Lady of Mercy Church in Aurora. Joe was a member of 3rd Order Lay Franciscans, volunteered on numerous church committees, ushered at local theatres and was associated with the Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years. He had a special interest in the Missionaries of Charity, founded by St. Teresa of Calcutta, and helped in setting up their soup kitchen and shelter at St. Malachy Parish in Chicago. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial should be directed to the Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, Mother Teresa Center, 3835 National Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. A private family inurnment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Monroe, MI. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on July 7, 2019