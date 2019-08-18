|
Joseph A. "Joey" Weigand, age 83, a longtime member of the Little Friends community in Naperville, IL, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born November 16, 1935 in Aurora, IL.
Beloved son of the late Joseph A. 'Sep' Weigand, longtime Naperville fireman and former Fire Chief and the late Evelyn Weigand (nee Woods), dear cousin and friend of many.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019, 10:00-11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 AM at the church. Inurnment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630)355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 18, 2019