Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Weigand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Weigand


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Weigand Obituary
Joseph A. "Joey" Weigand, age 83, a longtime member of the Little Friends community in Naperville, IL, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born November 16, 1935 in Aurora, IL.

Beloved son of the late Joseph A. 'Sep' Weigand, longtime Naperville fireman and former Fire Chief and the late Evelyn Weigand (nee Woods), dear cousin and friend of many.

Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019, 10:00-11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 AM at the church. Inurnment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630)355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now