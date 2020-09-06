Dr. Joseph C. Ritscherle, age 80, a resident of Lisle, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. He was born June 13, 1940 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. "Liz" Ritscherle (nee Severson), whom he married April 3, 1993 and who preceded him in death on December 15, 2014, former spouse of Margaret Kenny of Oak Park, IL, loving father of Joseph (Elizabeth) Ritscherle of Wheaton, IL and Alice (Lars Fogelin) Ritscherle of Tucson, AZ; Lisa (Gary) Gramm of Naperville, IL, Lynn (Mike) Patton of Naperville, IL and Bob (Paulette) Gray of Crystal Lake, IL, adored grandfather of Dan and Kelly Patton, Paige Schaeffer, Liam and Emily Gray, Nathan and Rhianna Ritscherle, devoted son of the late Joseph R. and Mary (nee King) Ritscherle, dear brother of the late Donna (Bill) Rank, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Joseph grew up in Chicago and the near suburbs, and after a time in the seminary, decided to pursue a medical career, receiving his degree from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in 1966. He served with distinction in the Vietnam War as an Army doctor, and was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star for bravery.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to the Chicagoland area and built a respected medical practice as an orthopedic surgeon. He especially enjoyed supporting the local college and high school football teams as a sidelines doctor. He retired in 1995.
Joseph was a devout Catholic, a talented woodworker, and enjoyed traveling with friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 8:30-10:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Wednesday, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville.
Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
) or charity of the donor's choice
.
