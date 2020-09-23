1/1
Joseph John McManus
1970 - 2020
Joseph John McManus, 49, a resident of Naperville since 1972, passed away at home on September 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William B. McManus. Survived by his mother, Margaret "Elaine" (nee Schaeffer) McManus of Naperville, and five siblings: Mary Ellen Howard (Brad) of Gilbert, AZ; Nancy McManus of Scottsdale, AZ; William M. McManus (Lisa) of Frisco, TX; Maureen Reinert (Thomas) of Austin, TX; and Monica Stegman (David) of Naperville, IL. He also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews whom he was proud of: Tyler Reinert, Austin and Ashlyn Howard, Maggie and Jacob Stegman, Ella and Molly McManus. Joe was born December 27, 1970 in Pittsburgh, PA and moved to Naperville with his family in 1972. He was a 1989 graduate of Naperville North High School and earned a B.S. in Computer Science from Illinois Benedictine College in 1994. In spite of his lifelong struggle living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, he was most proud of earning a college degree and outliving his life expectancy. In 1981 Joe was the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Illinois State Poster child and in 1992 was awarded the Student Laureate medal from I.B.C. for exemplifying the spirit and values of achievement. He was an avid sports fan, history buff, and collector of memorabilia. His dry sense of humor, sharp mind, and wit were appreciated by those who knew and loved him. The strong faith he had throughout his life sustained him during difficult times. Joe loved and valued family above all else and was close to his siblings, nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank the cadre of caregivers that provided Joe care and love over the many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Muscular Dystrophy Association. P.O.Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075 or mda.org Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 10:00 am-11:00 AM in the narthex at Saint Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com.



Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
in the narthex at Saint Margaret Mary Church
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
