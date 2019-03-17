Joseph R. White, "Bob", age 85, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on March 16, 2019 at Edward Hospital. He was born on November 26, 1933 in Ottawa, IL. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Suzanne; his loving children, Stuart (Jena) White of Plainfield, IL, Jill (Jim) Koulos of Naperville, IL, and Juli (Jeff Nuti) Honaker of Naperville, IL; his cherished grandchildren, Jackson White, Leah, Nikki, Lainey and Alec Koulos, Taylor and Janelle Honaker; as well as his sister-in-law, Anita (Clark) Andrews and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Mildred White; his sisters, Shirley (the late Fred) Dunlap and Mary (the late Mick) Forbes; his sister-in-law, JoAnne (the late Jack) Pleskovitch. Bob grew up in Ottawa, IL and graduated from Ottawa High School, Class of 1951. He earned his bachelors degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University in 1956. He began a 38 year career with Northern Illinois Gas and after his retirement enjoyed 15 years as a campus supervisor at Naperville Central High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 12 years. Bob was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Purdue Boilermakers fan. He was also a longtime member and usher at Grace United Methodist Church, Naperville. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary