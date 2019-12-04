Home

Joseph "Joe" S. Rzepka, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Joe was born and raised in Chicago, IL. The son of the late Joseph and Virginia Rzepka. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Nee English) Rzepka. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage, residing in Chicago IL, Bensenville IL, Naperville IL and Lisle IL before retiring to Oswego IL. Joe is the devoted father of Leah Mullins, Julie (Doug) Roberts, grandchildren Riley and Jack Roberts, Joseph Mullins, brother to Michael (Nancy) Rzepka. A private memorial will be forthcoming. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial may be made to Misericordia www.misericordia.com or Little Friends 140 N. Wright St., Naperville IL. The family sincerely thanks those who've sent their prayers, support, love and strength.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
